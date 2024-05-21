Abhishek Kumar Seeks Blessings At Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 21, 2024
Television actor Abhishek Kumar, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, is all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty.
Ahead of jetting off to Romania for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Abhishek Kumar seeked blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.
Abhishek Kumar was dressed in a red round-neck T-shirt and black baggy pants.
Traditionally filmed in South Africa, this season, of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will unfold against the stunning backdrop of Romania.
Abhishek Kumar also obliged all the selfie requests of the fans that were present outside the temple.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 also consists of contestants like Shalin Bhanot, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Aditi Sharma, Niyati Fatnani, Krishna Shroff, and Karan Veer Mehra among others.
Abhishek Kumar was surrounded with several fans around him, who were waiting to click a selfie with the Udaariyaan actor.
