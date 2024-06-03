Before His Exit From Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim Riaz Had Major Altercation With Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar

Asim Riaz, who made a comeback to the reality tv genre with the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has already broken a lot of hearts after the news of his abrupt eviction from the show surfaced on the internet today. According to a report in the Times Of India, Asim lost a stunt and this was followed by a major show down between him and Rohit Shetty, the host of the show. This fallout eventually resulted in his immediate exit from the show.

Now, according to a report in India Forums, prior to his fallout with Rohit Shetty, Asim Riaz got in a major altercation with Shalin Bhanot, his fellow contestant on the show. The fight escalated even more when Abhishek Kumar intervened, this eventually grew worse and hence, Asim was shown the exit door.

While there has been no confirmation on the same by Asim or his team, this news is sure a shocker to a lot of fans of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

For the unversed, Asim was seen getting along pretty well with both Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar, a bts glimpse of which was shared by Shalin himself. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is being helmed by Rohit Shetty this season too and is being shot in Romania and will see popular faces like Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Krishna Shroff and others participating in the show.