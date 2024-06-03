 Before His Exit From Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim Riaz Had Major Altercation With Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBefore His Exit From Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim Riaz Had Major Altercation With Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar

Before His Exit From Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim Riaz Had Major Altercation With Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar

Asim Riaz has reportedly been shown the exit door from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after a major fall out between him and Rohit Shetty. A new angle to the same story has now emerged.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
article-image

Asim Riaz, who made a comeback to the reality tv genre with the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has already broken a lot of hearts after the news of his abrupt eviction from the show surfaced on the internet today. According to a report in the Times Of India, Asim lost a stunt and this was followed by a major show down between him and Rohit Shetty, the host of the show. This fallout eventually resulted in his immediate exit from the show.

Read Also
Asim Riaz THROWN OUT Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 After Fall Out With Rohit Shetty: Reports
article-image

Now, according to a report in India Forums, prior to his fallout with Rohit Shetty, Asim Riaz got in a major altercation with Shalin Bhanot, his fellow contestant on the show. The fight escalated even more when Abhishek Kumar intervened, this eventually grew worse and hence, Asim was shown the exit door.

While there has been no confirmation on the same by Asim or his team, this news is sure a shocker to a lot of fans of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

For the unversed, Asim was seen getting along pretty well with both Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar, a bts glimpse of which was shared by Shalin himself. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is being helmed by Rohit Shetty this season too and is being shot in Romania and will see popular faces like Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Krishna Shroff and others participating in the show.

Read Also
Himanshi Khurana Posts Cryptic Note After Asim Riaz's Photo With Mystery Girl Goes Viral: 'Silence...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Before His Exit From Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim Riaz Had Major Altercation With Shalin Bhanot,...

Before His Exit From Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim Riaz Had Major Altercation With Shalin Bhanot,...

Annu Kapoor REACTS To Ban On Hamare Baarah: 'If They Bring A Gun, We Shall Also...'

Annu Kapoor REACTS To Ban On Hamare Baarah: 'If They Bring A Gun, We Shall Also...'

Sukesh Chandrasekhar Gifts A 'Real Star' To 'Baby Girl' Jacqueline Fernandez: 'It Will Live Forever...

Sukesh Chandrasekhar Gifts A 'Real Star' To 'Baby Girl' Jacqueline Fernandez: 'It Will Live Forever...

'Preparing For Dolly Chaiwala Biopic?': Varun Dhawan's Latest Photo Draws Hilarious Reactions From...

'Preparing For Dolly Chaiwala Biopic?': Varun Dhawan's Latest Photo Draws Hilarious Reactions From...

Shakti Arora Reveals NOT Being Informed About GHKKPM Leap: 'Agar Main Producer Hota Toh...'...

Shakti Arora Reveals NOT Being Informed About GHKKPM Leap: 'Agar Main Producer Hota Toh...'...