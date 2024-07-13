Abhishek Kumar Thanks God For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Says THIS About Bigg Boss

Abhishek Kumar who had gone ahead to embrace his fears with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 flew down to India just a few days ago. While the show is all set to stream on Colors TV very soon, Abhishek, who has reportedly performed pretty well on the show took to his X (formerly twitter) handle today to speak about his experience in the Rohit Shetty show.

Taking to his X handle, Abhishek expresses how he used to be sad during his stint in Bigg Boss 17 but with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, it was the opposite and he was the happiest. He further thanks god for this opportunity. Abhishek writes, ''Jitna sad m bb me tha utna khush kkk me ♥️🥹 Thank you god 🤍''

Jitna sad m bb me tha utna khush kkk me ♥️🥹



Thank you god 🤍 — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishekkuma08) July 12, 2024

Well, for the uninformed, Abhishek went ahead to be the first runner up of Bigg Boss 17. His stint in the show was widely appreciated and the actor went ahead to earn a massive fan base too. Abhishek, who was known for his stint in shows like Udaariyan and Bekaboo, went ahead to be talked about for his sour relationship with ex girlfriend Isha Malviya who accused the actor of physically assaulting her too.

As for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, apart from Abhishek Kumar, the show will also witness popular faces like Shalin Bhanot, Krishna Shroff, Asim Riaz, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti and a few others. The show is helmed by Rohit Shetty this season too and was shot in Romania.