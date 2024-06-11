 Abhishek Kumar Called Sargun Mehta Before Flying To Romania, Here's What He Said
Abhishek Kumar made his debut in the world of entertainment with Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey's show Udaariyan on Colors TV.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 05:59 PM IST
article-image

Abhishek Kumar, who rose to fame with his stint in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 17 also went ahead to be the first runner up of the show. The actor, who is currently busy shooting for the stunt based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 apparently called Sargun Mehta, the producer of his show Udaariyan and spoke to her.

article-image

The actress in a recent interview revealed the same and revealed that the actor was very confident about performing his stunts in the upcoming season of the show. The actress says, ''Jane se pehle woh bolkar gaya hai ki ma’am dekhna mein phad kar aaunga. And honestly, I am sure woh phad kar hi aaega.'' Sargun also stated that Abhishek is a confident and a dedicated guy.

article-image

Abhishek has been dropping a few bts videos and pictures from the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in Romania. The actor had revealed of being claustrophobic during his stint in Bigg Boss 17. On the work front, Abhishek started off his career with Udaariyan opposite Isha Malviya who is also his ex girlfriend. Both Abhishek and Isha had confirmed the same, however, the latter had accused Abhishek of physical violence in the Bigg Boss house.

