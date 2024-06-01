Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar Opens Up On Casting Couch Experience, Reveals Feeling 'Suicidal' Because Of Same

Abhishek Kumar has gone ahead to be one of the most loved contestants on Colors TV's popular show 'Bigg Boss 17.' The actor, who was known for his performance in Udaariyan, went ahead to make a space in the hearts of his viewers post his stint on Bigg Boss 17. Abhishek, who is all set to embrace his fears with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and has been shooting for the same in Romania, got in a candid chat with Bharti Singh for her podcast before entering the show.

In this conversation, the Udaariyan actor opened up about falling prey to 'casting couch' during the early days of his career. Talking to Bharti, he revealed lying to his parents and coming to Mumbai but returning back home with a shocking and traumatic experience. The Bigg Boss 17 fame says, ''I came to Mumbai in 2018, I am a mechanical engineer and I had lied to my family that I was Delhi for 6 months, but I came to Mumbai. When I had told them I wanted to be an actor, mere papa ne mujhe bohot peeta tha. To main jhoot bolke aagaya tha. But then, I met a gay person here, and he behaved with me inappropriately, I was really scared and I ran back to my home. I looked at myself in the mirror to realise what had happened and the first thing I did was book my tickets back. That too in a general compartment."

Further revealing what exactly happened, Abhishek said, ''When I went there, he was acting as if today he will make me sign the show. I wondered if I had given such a bad audition, how did I get selected. At first, I chought, would it be because of the looks but all of that was a fake setting. There was no audition happening for a genuine show.''

Well, Abhishek is now doing wonders in his life, especially after his stint on Bigg Boss 17, the actor has gone ahead to garner massive popularity.