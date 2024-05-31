Will Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar Ever Get Back With Isha Malviya? Actor Says, 'Humare Thoughts..'

Abhishek Kumar emerged as one of the most loved contestants in the previous season of Bigg Boss. The actor, who was the first runner up of the show went ahead to garner a lot of fame post his stint in the show. While Abhishek's journey in the show was talked about for a lot of reasons, his equation with ex girlfriend Isha Malviya was widely discussed. Isha has always stirred clear about moving on from Abhishek, however, Abhishek has often mentioned about his feelings for Isha and a lot of times, his poems on his Instagram stories are a proof of the same.

Well, Abhishek who will next be seen in Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was seen getting in a conversation with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya for their podcast. In this conversation, Abhishek was quizzed by Bharti about his feelings for Isha and whether or not he will ever go back to her if the actress wants to do so. Talking to Bharti about the same, the Udaariyan star mentioned that he has now moved on from Isha. He further reacted to going back to Isha with a smile and a pause and said, ''Nahi, we can not be together again. I say this because I know how she thinks and how I do. We are both different people and our thoughts do not align.''

Further, when the actor was asked if he now looks back at his relationship with Isha and thinks it was a childish one, the actor said, ''No, it was not childish. It could have been childish for her because she was young. But I was 24, hence, I do not think it was childish.'' Host Bharti quickly quipped and said, ''But at 24 you are a child only Abhishek.''

Well, Abhishek, who has now flown down to Romania along with fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants states that he is absolutely single and is not looking for any relationship as of now.