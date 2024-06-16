Abhishek Kumar Injured On Sets Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Abhishek Kumar is one of the most renowned faces in the world of entertainment today. The actor who has appeared in shows like Udaariyan and Bekaaboo rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 17, where, he also went ahead to be the first runner up of the show.

Abhishek, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in Romania took to his Instagram handle to share with his fans about his recent injury. In this video, the Bigg Boss 17 fame can be seen showing his bruised shoulder, neck and upper body. Bruises all over his shoulder and neck can be seen clearly in this video. While what exactly caused this injury is still unknown, this video of the actor has got his fans worried.

Sometime ago, Abhishek's Bekaboo costar Shalin Bhanot too shared a glimpse of his injury on his Instagram handle. In this video, the actor could be seen with a swollen face while someone from the back end of the show attends to his bruises. Anupamaa's Aashish Mehrotra too opened up on being badly injured during one of the stunts and went ahead to state that the show is not an easy one.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is not even on air and the show has already been embroiled in controversies. The recent one arose when news of Asim Riaz getting into an ugly spat with Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar did rounds on the internet. The Bigg Boss 13 fame was also reportedly ousted from the show following this spat. However, neither of the contestants spoke about the same.