Here's Why Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Shilpa Shinde Had Called Off Her Engagement With Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Romit Raaj

Shilpa Shinde has gone ahead to be one of the most popular contestants on Colors TV's stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The actress, also known for her victory in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 11 has found herself surrounded by a few controversies during the course of her career in the entertainment industry.

However, did you know that Shilpa was once all set to tie the knot with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Romit Raaj? Well, Shilpa Shinde and Romit Raaj met in 2007 on the sets of their show Maayka and fell in love. The duo decided to take the plunge and got engaged in 2009. Reports also state that the wedding invitation cards were also ready but Shilpa had a change of heart and the duo called off their engagement in no time.

Later, in an interview with the ETimes TV, Shilpa opened up on the reason behind calling off her engagement and stated that she realised she was too young to tie the knot. Shilpa also revealed how her parents and relatives convinced her to get married but she had already made her decision. The actress, during her stint in Bigg Boss 11 had also revealed of Romit's family becoming too demanding.

Shilpa in the same interview with Etimes TV had also revealed of not believing in the constitution of marriage and that if she ever falls in love again, she will not name the relationship.

While Shilpa Shinde has been single, Romit however took the plunge and got married to Tina Kakkar.

Shilpa, who participated in Rohit Shetty led Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was evicted from the show in the episode that aired last night.