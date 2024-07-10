 'Jhakaas Walo Ke...': Shilpa Shinde Takes Dig At Anil Kapoor Hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3
The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar, while Salman hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Actress and winner of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde, took a veiled dig at actor Anil Kapoor hosting the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 this year, instead of superstar Salman Khan. While she did not take names, she used words like 'jhakaas' and 'bhai', which were enough to convey her message.

During a recent media interaction, Shilpa stated that there was no fun in the latest season of Bigg Boss OTT as the original host was missing. "Host nahi hai toh mazaa nahi hai," she said.

To make her stance even more clear, she added, "Jhakaas walo ki apni jagah alag hai. Baaki, Bigg Boss bole toh bhai bhai."

Shilpa is not the only one who has been finding Anil Kapoor unfit as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Ever since the reality show commenced, fans have been sharing their thoughts on social media on how they miss witnessing Salman school the contestants over the weekends.

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar, while Salman hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, due to his film commitments, the actor decided to drop the latest season, and Anil Kapoor turned up as the brand new host in the Bigg Boss universe.

Salman is expected to return as the host for Bigg Boss 18, which will reportedly go live on national television by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been making headlines for all wrong reasons. The makers were criticised for getting Youtuber Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal and Kritika, on the show, and netizens accused them of promoting polygamy.

Recently, Armaan was also seen slapping co-contestant Vishal Pandey, breaking the most important rule of the house, and that too did not go down well with the viewers.

