'Asim Riaz Was Bullied': Shilpa Shinde Defends Rapper, Says Everyone Ganged Up Against Him On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz stirred up a controversy after he recently had an ugly spat on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 with host Rohit Shetty and other contestants. He was expelled from the show because of his behaviour, and his co-contestant Shilpa Shinde has now come out in his support.

During the episode, Asim was seen arguing with Rohit Shetty and even charging at him at one point. When Abhishek Kumar intervened, he had a heated exchange with him too, and it escalated to the rapper boasting about his wealth and cars. He also called the contestants "loser". After he walked out from the spot, Shetty announced that he was expelled from the show.

This clip is enough to show who poked whom first!



I have never seen rohit Shetty's face like that, the fear on that face ☠️



WE ARE WITH YOU ASIM#AsimRiaz | #KhatronKeKhiladi14 pic.twitter.com/2YnryW6C85 — Scout 👑 (@ImRealScout) July 28, 2024

Read Also Asim Riaz Shares Cryptic Note About 'Insult' After Getting Kicked Out Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Shilpa Shinde defends Asim

In an interview with Times Now, Shilpa revealed that nothing major had happened to begin with and things got out of control after Asim was provoked and his lost his calm. She stated that all the other contestants ganged up against him because they knew he would react in an ugly way.

"Asim is not aggressive, but very talkative. He has a habit of talking too much and he doesn't know when to stop and that backfired. Maybe his way of talking was wrong. But even those who are not fans of Asim saw that he was being targetted and bullied. I kept asking him to stay quiet," Shilpa stated.

"This was Khatron Ke Khiladi, not Bigg Boss. The fight went too far. Sab log galat the, sab log sahi the," she added.

Asim Riaz's spat with Rohit Shetty, Abhishek Kumar

Asim had a major showdown on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after he failed to successfully complete a task and was pulled up for it. He challenged the makers to perform the task and called it impossible. Later, when host Rohit Shetty showed him a video of others finishing the task, Asim continued to argue, which led to Shetty losing his cool.

Asim Riaz says, I'm not here for money. Har 6 mahine me 4 gaadi badalta hu, I'm here for my fans, not for these losers. All this buzz of Khatron Ke Khiladi on internet is because of him.pic.twitter.com/lIFOoMQN8V — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 28, 2024

"Utha ke yahi patak dunga. Sunn meri baat," Shetty warned Asim, post which the latter walked towards him to argue. It was then that Abhishek asked him to not speak to the host in that way and all hell broke loose.

Read Also Asim Riaz Shows Middle Finger In FIRST Post After Getting Kicked Out Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Asim went on to claim that he makes triple the money the show offered him and that the makers were mooching off his popularity.