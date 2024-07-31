Asim Riaz Shares Cryptic Note About 'Insult' After Getting Kicked Out Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Model and former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz, who was kicked out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 because of his aggressive behaviour, has shared a cryptic note on Instagram. Ever since the episode of Asim's eviction aired, he has been facing the ire of netizens as well as several celebrities for arguing with show's host Rohit Shetty and also for bragging about his wealth.

On Wednesday (July 31), Asim took to his Instagram story to shared a monochrome picture which features a few dogs with a lion. The text on the picture read, "Sometimes trying to prove that you are the best is an insult."

Take a look at his story here:

On Tuesday, Asim's brother Umar Riaz defended him and stated that people should not be 'degraded' to a level that their 'worst demons' come out. He wrote on X, "Don't degrade someone to a level that their worst demons comes out! After that anything that happens is not justified and never will be! Love can do wonders to a person and hate can make a person his own worst enemy! Just saying."

In the second episode of the ongoing season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Asim was expelled after he had an altercation with Rohit Shetty and the other contestants, including Abhishek Kumar. Asim dissed everyone by calling them 'losers,' which didn’t sit well with Rohit and the latter warned him, saying, "Utha ke yahin patak dunga." The former Bigg Boss contestant walked away from the shoot in anger.

Read Also Asim Riaz Shows Middle Finger In FIRST Post After Getting Kicked Out Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

After Asim was expelled, Rohit said, "I wish him all the luck but now he can’t continue in this show. He has a point of view, no doubt about it and I respect that. I wish him all the luck. He is a young kid and may God bless him with success."

Soon after the episode aired on television, actors Arjit Taneja and Kushal Tandon also slammed Asim for his aggressive behaviour.