Asim Riaz Shows Middle Finger In FIRST Post After Getting Kicked Out Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Rapper and model Asim Riaz recently made headlines after being kicked out of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after his heated exchange with host Rohit Shetty and other contestants leaving everyone in shock.

On Tuesday, July 30, Asim shared his first post on his social media handle after his eviction from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He wrote to his Instagram, "If you’ve never hit the block, then you ain’t seen No crisis."

Check out Asim Riaz's post:

Asim shared a bunch of photos, and in one of them, he was seen showing his middle finger. In other pictures, he can be seen casually posing for the camera.

After the success of his latest release, titled Only You, Asim is back with another song, titled Built In Pain Vol 2.

Meanwhile, after Asim's eviction, his brother, Umar Riaz, shared a cryptic note on his X amid the controversy. He wrote, "Don't degrade someone to a level that their worst demons comes out! After that anything that happens is not justified and never will be! Love can do wonders to a person and hate can make a person his own worst enemy! Just saying!"

It all began when Asim failed to complete a task in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He said that the challenge was impossible and told the team to do it in front of him.

Asim, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani were asked to perform a task. While Aashish and Niyati completed the task, Asim failed to do so, and he blamed the makers for it, claiming that the stunt was impossible to complete.

He was heard saying, "Do it in front of me. I won’t take a rupee from you guys. If you do it, I won’t take a rupee; the camera is on.” This statement irked Rohit Shetty, who showed him a video where a crew member completed the task, explaining that they test everything before contestants tried it.