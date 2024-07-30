Umar Riaz Defends Brother Asim Riaz In Cryptic Post After He Gets Kicked Out Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: 'Don't Degrade Someone...'

Model and former Bigg Boss contestant Umar Riaz came out in support of his brother, Asim Riaz, who was kicked out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 because of his aggressive behaviour. Asim was slammed by netizens as well as several celebrities for arguing with show's host Rohit Shetty and also for bragging about his wealth.

Hours after videos of Asim getting aggressive amid the shoot of the stunt-based reality show surfaced, Umar shared a cryptic post without naming anyone.

On X, Umar wrote that people should not be 'degraded' to a level that their 'worst demons' come out. His post read, "Dont degrade someone to a level that their worst demons comes out! After that anything that happens is not justified and never will be! Love can do wonders to a person and hate can make a person his own worst enemy! Just saying."

In the second episode of the ongoing season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Asim was expelled after he had an altercation with Rohit Shetty and the other contestants, including Abhishek Kumar.

Asim dissed everyone by calling them 'losers,' which didn’t sit well with Rohit and the latter warned him, saying, "Utha ke yahin patak dunga." Asim walked away from the shoot in anger.

After Asim was expelled, Rohit said, "I wish him all the luck but now he can’t continue in this show. He has a point of view, no doubt about it and I respect that. I wish him all the luck. He is a young kid and may God bless him with success."

Soon after the episode aired on television, actors Arjit Taneja and Kushal Tandon slammed Asim for his aggressive behaviour.

It may be noted that Umar was also kicked out of Bigg Boss 15 after his physical altercation with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal.