 Asim Riaz Shares Photo With Mystery Woman, Fans Call Her 'New Bhabhi'
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana announced their breakup in December 2023

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
article-image

Model and former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz has shared a picture with a mystery girl on his Instagram story. The photo went viral on social media and it left Asim's fans wondering who the girl is. While a section of social media users are convinced that she is Asim's new girlfriend, some have called her 'New Bhabhi'.

On Wednesday (July 24), Asim took to his Instagram story and shared a monochrome photo in which he is seen with the mystery girl. However, he did not reveal her face. Asim's face is also not visible in the photo.

The girl wore kurta and pants and left her hair open. They are seen spending quality time with each other at what looks like Asim's home. Also, the Bigg Boss 13 fame did not write anything along with the picture.

article-image

Soon after Asim and the mystery girl's photo surfaced, fans said they are excited to see who the girl is. A user wrote on X, "Chalo Welcome Karo Bhabhi Ka ❤️Congrats @imrealasim."

"Kon hai sab khabri pata lagao, can't wait to see our new bhabi," another fan wrote.

"Love is in the air 💞 😻 , evils eyes off 🧿Damn excited to see our new bhabi," wrote another user.

Here's how others reacted:

Asim often shares pictures with the mystery girl on Instagram. A couple of months back, he posted a picture in which the girl was seen leaning her head on Asim's shoulder.

Asim and Himanshi Khurana announced their breakup in December 2023. After being in a relationship for a few years, the couple called it quits recently citing 'religious differences' as the real reason. They met and fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 13.

