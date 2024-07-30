'Used My Name To Create Hype': When Asim Riaz Accused Bigg Boss Host Salman Khan Of Making 'False Promises'

Asim Riaz's alleged spat with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's host Rohit Shetty and co contestant Abhishek Kumar has been breaking the internet. In a recent episode of the show, Asim Riaz was seen getting into a heated arguement with host Rohit Shetty after losing a task. However, Rohit slammed him for his behaviour and went ahead to state that if he behaves like this with him, he will throw him down. He then went ahead to boast about 'changing cars,' every few months and how it is because of his presence that the show is in the buzz.

Asim Riaz says, I'm not here for money. Har 6 mahine me 4 gaadi badalta hu, I'm here for my fans, not for these losers. All this buzz of Khatron Ke Khiladi on internet is because of him.pic.twitter.com/lIFOoMQN8V — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 28, 2024

Asim's Accusation On Salman Khan:

Well, for those who have been following the Bigg Boss 13 fame's journey, may know of the speculations surrounding Asim's Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's upcoming film Bhaijaan. While there were a lot of speculations surrounding the same, it eventually did not happen.

Asim took to his X (formerly twitter) handle to speak about the same and stated that his name was 'used' to create buzz around the film. Asim wrote, ''My father was promised a project from an influential personality from the industry, for than one year they used my name to create hype for the project all the big media publications spoke about it and also confirmed it all I want to say is all the fake promises won’t make me feel down. The pressure and anxiety they have given me will never make me stop me from doing what I do right now so muje apney tour se duniya ko jeene de.''

While it was clear that Asim's clear indication was towards Salman Khan, the Bigg Boss 13 fame has once again made headlines with his ouster from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 following a spat with Rohit Shetty.

Read Also Umar Riaz Defends Brother Asim Riaz In Cryptic Post After He Gets Kicked Out Of Khatron Ke Khiladi...

About Salman Khan's upcoming film:

The film is said to be a remake of a Tamil film and will reportedly star Pooja Hegde as thge female lead. Asim was apparently approached to play the character of Salman's younger brother in the film.