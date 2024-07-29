Kumkum Bhagya's Arjit Taneja SLAMS Asim Riaz For His Aggressive Behaviour On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: 'He Needs Help'

Asim Riaz, who shot to fame after he participated in Bigg Boss 13, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The rapper is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, where he recently argued with the show’s host, Rohit Shetty and other contestants.

Arijit Taneja, a Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 participant, slammed Asim for his aggressive behaviour on the show. He wrote on X, "I did KhatronKeKhiladi last year and had one of the best times of my life. This guy is clearly deluded AF, it's a stunt based show get over Bigg boss."

Check out his tweet:

"Nobody gives a fuck. I so wish he was in my season. Don't know how Rohit sir tolerated this Idiot On a serious note He needs help," he added.

Meanwhile, in the second episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Riaz was expelled after he had an altercation with the show’s host, Rohit Shetty and other contestants.

Asim dissed everyone by calling them 'losers,' which didn’t sit well with Rohit and the latter warned him, saying, "Utha ke yahin patak dunga."

In another incident, Asim walked away from the shoot in anger. To this, Shetty asked him, "What are you doing?"

After Asim was expelled, Rohit said, “I wish him all the luck but now he can’t continue in this show. He has a point of view, no doubt about it and I respect that. I wish him all the luck. He is a young kid and may God bless him with success.”