'Utha Ke Yahi Patak Dunga': Rohit Shetty Loses Cool At Asim Riaz, Latter Charges At Him On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 (VIDEO)

The latest episode of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 saw a major showdown between the host, filmmaker Rohit Shetty, and contestant Asim Riaz. The incident drove Shetty to the point that he lost his cool, and he eventually threw Asim out of the show.

A video of their altercation has now gone viral on the internet. It all began after Asim failed to complete a task, and he blamed the makers for setting up "impossible" challenges. Shetty then showed him the video proof that the task was very much doable, and as Asim continued to argue, the host lost his calm.

"Kal bhi tune bahut bakwas ki. Sunn, meri baat sunn le, varna main utha ke yahi patak dunga. Do not misbehave with me," Rohit fumed.

Asim charges at Rohit Shetty, Abhishek Kumar

The situation further escalated when instead of backing off, Asim charged towards Shetty, and when fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar tried to stop him, he got into an ugly and abusive verbal spat.

Asim accused Abhishek of being jealous of his fame, and stated that he earns triple the amount of money that the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 were offering him. "I have so much money you can't even imagine. I change four cars within six months. Do you think I need that money? It is for the fans I was here, not for these losers," he shouted.

As Abhishek objected to his "loser" remark, Asim got even more agitated and charged at the Udaariyaan actor with his shoe.

Asim gets expelled from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

As the contestants and crew of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 intervened, Asim seemed to be in no mood to calm down, and he instead went on to say that the show was being talked about on the internet because of his presence.

Asim walked away in anger after his outburst, and it was then that host Rohit Shetty announced his expulsion. "I have hosted the show for 10 years and have seen 150-200 contestants, but I've never seen someone like him," he said.

"I wish him all the luck but he cannot continue in this show now. I wish him all the luck. He is a young kid and may God bless him," Rohit said, announcing Asim's ouster from the reality show.