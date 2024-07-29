'Kitna Paisa Hain Bey?': Kushal Tandon SLAMS Asim Riaz's 'I Have So Much Money' Remark On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Asim Riaz, who is currently seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14, was recently expelled from the show after he got into a verbal agreement with the show's host, Rohit Shetty and the other contestants.

In one of the viral videos, Asim can be seen telling the makers that he has plenty of money. He said, "I have so much of money you can't even imagine. I change four cars in six months. You think I need money? It is for the fans that I was here, not for these losers."

Kushal Tandon reacted to Riaz's statement and slammed him. He wrote, "Sohrat kya sohrat bro, Ek big boss? And what car he is flaunting about second hand cars ? Kitnaaa paisaaaa hain be ? Bank accounts details share karna , hats of to Rohit Shetty sir how he handled that crap huge respect for Rohit sir."

Check out the tweet:

Asim, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani had to perform a task, where they were asked to remove flags from a hanging plank while also balancing on a seesaw. While Aashish and Niyati completed the task, Asim couldn't.

Upon his failure, Asim blamed the makers for setting up the task and said, "Do it in front of me. I won’t take a rupee from you guys. If you do it, I won’t take a rupee; the camera is on.” This statement irked Rohit Shetty, who showed him a video where a crew member completed the task. After seeing the rehearsal video, Asim said there was no problem.