TRP Stars: Anupamaa & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Viewership Dips, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Enters Top 10 Race

The Free Press Journal is back with the updated TRP report of your favourite shows for this week. While there hasn't been a significant change in the rankings of television shows this week, there still have been a few ups and downs. From Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin seeing dips to Khatron Ke Khiladi making a space, we bring to you the list of the top 5 shows on the TRP charts.

No.5: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Looks like, Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been struggling to revive the numbers ever since the exit of Shakti Arora. While the show has been pretty good when it comes to the numbers, it did see a dip in the viewership this week around too. From 2.1 last week to 2.0 this week, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sustains its 5th spot.

No.4: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Nor up, neither down, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to remain on the fourth spot this week too with the exact same 2.1 ratings as last week. The current generation of the show is being helmed by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit.

No.3: Udne Ki Aasha:

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's Udne Ki Aasha too has maintained its firm stance on the third spot with the exact 2.1 points this week too. The story of the show as of now is simple yet progressive.

No.2: Jhanak:

Not sure if we can say the same things about the top 2 shows on the TRP charts. The second spot which is secured by Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's Jhanak reeks of repressiveness and the same old dragged story. Irrespective of all this, the show still manages to hold its position on the second spot pretty firmly.

No.1: Anupamaa:

And reigning the TRP charts, all over again is Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. From 3.2 points once upon a time to coming down to 2.4 points from 2.5 points last week, while the show continues its victory parade on the numero uno spot, the dip in the ratings of the show clearly speaks volumes about the declining interest of the audience in the show.

Apart from the above mentioned shows, while Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has entered the TRP charts and has garnered the 6th spot with 1.7 points, it still has struggled to garner a wider audience.