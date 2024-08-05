Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Makers Approach Vijayendra Kumeria & Udaariyan Fame Anuraj Chahal To Lead Upcoming Show On Star Plus (Exclusive)

The makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are all set to bring in a new show on Star Plus and the casting of the same is still on. The Free Press Journal had earlier exclusively reported about the makers of the show approaching Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan for the show, however, their dates did not align with that of the makers and hence things may have not aligned.

Now, our little birdie closely associated with the show has made another exclusive revelation to us about the same. Our source informs us that the makers of the show have now approached Vijayendra Kumeria and Anuraj Chahal to play the titular character in the project. Our source quotes, ''Vijayendra and Anuraj both have done a mock shoot for the show. While the channel is more keen on roping in Anuraj, the production house has worked with Vijayendra before and hence they are considering him too. Lets see, the casting has not been finalised yet and is still on, dekhte hai kya hota hai.''

We had earlier exclusively reported about the story line of the show and how it is a remake of a Kannada show. Our source had earlier informed us about the same and had exclusively told us, ''t is the story of a girl who is an avid animal lover and aspires to become a vet. She falls in love with a boy and the two of them are all set to get married, however, he passes away on the day of their wedding. After which, the girl is made to get married to the boy's younger brother. Initially at loggerheads, the couple eventually navigates their ways through all the hatred and anger and fall in love with each other.''

The Free Press Journal had also exclusively reported about the channel being keen on casting Aditi Sharma as the lead, however, her dates did not coincide with that of the show.