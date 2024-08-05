Aditi Sharma REFUTES Rumours Of Being Replaced From Four Lions' Show Due To Age Factor: 'I Am Not Sad About It' (Exclusive)

Aditi Sharma, who is currently seen in Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was recently in the news for her upcoming show opposite Randeep Raii. While there were news of the actress signing the contract of the show, a few days ago, the news of both her and Randeep's replacement started doing rounds. Media reports suggested that Aditi and Randeep were replaced from the show as the makers wanted someone younger because the story of the show revolves around a 19 year old girl.

Well, The Free Press Journal got in touch with Aditi to speak about the same and the actress confirmed her replacement from the show. Talking of the same to us Aditi said, ''Yes, it is true that I have been replaced and it was last minute. But it is okay, I am absolutely not sad about it. I believe that something better is in store for me and I think it is all about the timing. I strongly believe in 'Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai,' and I know something better is coming.''

We asked the actress if she had shot for the show and she revealed, ''No, I did not shoot for the show but I was going to begin shooting for it in just one day before this happened.''

Further addressing the ongoing rumours around her replacement, Aditi said, ''All this is absolutely untrue. It was the channel's call and the age factor was not the reason. I don't think I can disclose the reason though, but all said and done, I am very positive about what the future holds for me.''

The Free Press Journal had earlier also exclusively reported about the story of the show and how it will revolve around the lives of a father and daughter.