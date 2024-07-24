 Here's Everything You Need To Know About Aditi Sharma-Randeep Raii's Upcoming Show (Exclusive)
The Free Press Journal has learnt of an exclusive scoop on the story line of Aditi Sharma and Randeep Raii's upcoming show for Colors TV.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
Aditi Sharma, who will very soon be seen exploring her adventurous side with Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to make her comeback on the fictional front with her upcoming show which is produced by Gul Khan.

Now, while fans of the actress are eager to see her make her fictional comeback, they have also been wondering, what will the story of the show be like. The Free Press Journal has learnt of some exclusive scoop on the story line of the show.

Our sources closely associated with the show inform us that the story of the show , ich will be led by Aditi Sharma and Randeep Raii, ll revolve around the love of a father and daughter. The girl's father always aspired to be an astronaut/work in ISRO. However, owing to some reasons, he could not fulfill his dreams. Now, he aspires to live his dreams through his daughter and aspires to see her work for the ISRO/become an astronaut. The girl, who hails from a small village will be sent to a big city by her father to achieve her dreams. He sends her to his bestfriend's place and there she meets his son (Randiip Rai) and the two, initially at loggerheads, fall in love with each other eventually.

Earlier, the Free Press Journal had exclusively reported about Star Plus being keen on roping in Aditi Sharma for their new show which will be produced by the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. However, because the actress has already signed Gul Khan's forthcoming show, she could not pick it up.

