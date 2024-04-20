Sumona Chakravarti And Aditi Sharma Roped In For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Reports

Khatron Ke Khialdi on Colors is one of the most loved and anticipated reality shows on the channel. With the shoot of the show all set to commence soon, speculations surrounding various names that can be seen in this season of the show have been doing rounds.

Two other names to join this list is that of The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti and Rabb Se Hai Dua fame Aditi Sharma. According to a recent report in the Times Of India, Sumona and Aditi have been approached to participate in the show and have been finalised too. The report further states that the makers of the show are also in discussions with Manisha Rani who recently lifted the trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are also in talks with Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra.

According to reports in the media, the contestants are all set to fly for the shoot of the show soon. A source informs the Times Of India that the contestants will be flying to Prague for the shoot of this season of the show.

The past few seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi have been shot in Capetown, South Africa. However, this year, the makers have decided to shift their base to a European country. The show will be helmed by Rohit Shetty this year too.