Samarth Jurel And Gashmeer Mahajani Locked For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Reports

With Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 being around the corner, speculations surrounding various names that can be seen in the show has been at an all time high. While the contestants are all set to fly to Bulgaria by May, there have been two names that are rumoured to confirmed for the show.

According to a few media reports, Gashmeer Mahajani and Samart Jurel have been confirmed to be participating in the show this year. Samarth Jurel who was last seen in Bigg Boss 17 has just confirmed his split with girlfriend Isha Malviya. On the other hand, Gashmeer will be seen on television after his stint with Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is being hosted by Rohit Shetty for the past few years now. The show is one of the most highly popular reality shows on Indian television.