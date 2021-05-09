'I like reading and understanding the journey of successful people,' says 'Udaan' actor Vijayendra Kumeria

When did you get into reading? School or college or later?

School. I have always been fond of hearing Mahabharat stories recited by my grandma. And, that's how I developed a love for reading stories and later on my interest in different genres increased.

Which are your favourite book(s) and authors?

There are quite a few. Recent one that I read and really liked is At The Helm: The Memoir by V Krishnamurthy. Lately, I have read a lot of biographies and autobiographies from various authors. A. P. J Abdul Kalam's books top my list. I like reading and understanding the journey of successful people, who have made an impact in the world in the little ways and opportunities they had.