Celeb Shelf: Filmmaker and author Devashish Makhija reveals his favourites books and fondest bookish memories

1) When did you get into reading? School or college or later?

I was a born reader I think. I used to sleep with little walls made of stacks of books all around me even as a child. I felt as if books would protect me from the big bad world. It didn’t turn out to be entirely possible!

2) Which is your favourite book? How has it made an impact on you?

The graphic novel adaptation of Paul Auster’s City of Glass, drawn by David Mazzuchelli is a book I go back to often. It straddles the word and the image in ways I didn’t imagine possible.

3) Who are your favourite authors? Why do like them?

My favourite authors are:

a. Dashiel Hammett for the sharp incisive blasts of emotion he injects in his prose.

b. Ernest Hemingway for how he arrives at the heart of the human

condition.

c. Alice Munro for the delicateness with which she makes us feel.

4) Which is your favourite genre?

I love graphic novels (the medium, more than genre). My favourites in this genre are Blankets by Craig Thompson, Scalped by Jason Aaron, Asterios Polyp by David Mazzucchelli, and the works of Yoshihiro Tatsumi, Marc Antoine Mathieu and Milo Manara.

5) How do you take out time for reading amid your busy schedule?

I can’t. Most of my reading was done years ago. Mostly, these days, I return to what I’m already familiar with in bits and pieces, for solace.