Children turn illustrators for J K Rowling’s 'The Ickabog'

Understanding how hard the lockdown was on children, Rowling decided to bring out The Ickabog, which she had dumped in the attic some years ago. “I had the idea for The Ickabog a long time ago and read it to my two younger children chapter by chapter each night while I was working on it. However, when the time came to publish it, I decided to put out a book for adults instead, which is how The Ickabog ended up in the attic. I became busy with other things, and even though I loved the story, over the years I came to think of it as something that was just for my own children. Then, in the Spring of 2020, lockdown happened. It was very hard on children, in particular, so I brought The Ickabog down from the attic, read it for the first time in years, rewrote bits of it and then decided to publish it online for children stuck at home. I also thought how wonderful it would be if children on lockdown illustrated the story for me, and so we launched the Ickabog illustration competition, run by my publishers around the world,” reads Rowling’s note on The Ickabog website.

Children Speak:

“I feel very happy and little lucky because so many children across the world will see my drawing.” -DIVYMAAN

“I was very happy to win the Ickabog competition. This was an adorable moment in my life. It was a new experience reading a book and bring characters on paper. I am eagerly waiting for the book to be published. I am very excited to get the book with my illustration.” –DIVYANSHI

“I am extremely happy and my win has been the only good news during this lockdown! The Ickabog has made me love reading and painting more than ever!” –ARIA

“Thanks to the almighty. Wining the competition where more than 18K contestant has attended gives a different feel altogether. This was an unexpected and surprise winning, I was very tensed on the day of result announcement. Actually, it was my birthday when the result was announced, so this is one of the best and unforgettable birthday gifts. Thanks a ton for the opportunities given and the way this whole competition was handled. I dedicate this one to my grandmother, I have won this because of her blessing.” –ARON