6 Engaging Books For Young Readers

Heartwarming evergreen reads for budding minds to witness the majesty of nature. Handpicked from the Parag Honour List, an annual initiative by the Tata Trusts to promote children’s literature, these engaging books have the power to sensitise them to the wonder and fragility of nature and encourage them to cherish and preserve our ecosystem.

‘Shorewalk’ by Yuvan Aves

Publisher: Tulika Books | Photographer: Yuvan Aves

Shorewalk’ is an account of a curious little girl named Kadalamma and her walk along the seashore with her grandfather, a fisherman. Illustrated with photographs by Yuvan himself, the narrative non-fiction weaves together life in the sea with life around it. The tale highlights the deep relationship of the fishing communities living near the water with the flora and fauna inhabiting the space beneath, while sharing valuable lessons about preserving precious coastal ecosystems.

‘The Grass Seeker’ by Uddalak Gupta

Publisher: Pratham Books | Photographer: Ruhani Kaur

‘The Grass Seeker,’ traces the journey of a Gaddi shepherd, Room Singh, as he travels to the Himalayas in search of fresh grass. Accompanied by his flock of goats and sheep, he experiences the effects of the global warming and climate change crises and notes the misuse of natural resources. The author charts out the differences between the Earth then and now in the form of a photo book, nudging readers to wonder who the real beast is.

‘Walking is a Way of Knowing’ by Madhuri Ramesh and Manish Chandi

Publisher: Tara Books | Illustrator: Matthew Frame

The gentle yet powerful book is packed with information about the wonders hiding in the Indian tropical forest and the indigenous communities who live there. It follows an urban nature lover who wanders through the woods with a forest-dweller, learning about the rich world the forest holds.

‘Unearthed – An Environmental History of Independent India’ by Meghaa Gupta

Publisher: Puffin Books (an imprint of Penguin Random House India) | Illustrator: Aditi Shastry

This fascinating book, offering many tidbits of trivia and tales of green advocates, offers a sweeping view of India’s environmental challenges, historical milestones, and climate initiatives from the time of Partition. It spans across stories of tree hugging, saving our tigers, protesting against dams, and more, uncovering people’s moving relationship with nature.

‘The Tiger of the River’ by Adrian Pinder

Publisher: Talking Cub (an imprint of Speaking Tiger) | Illustrator: Maya Ramaswamy

Adrian Pinder’s book is a thrilling account of a critically endangered species of fish – a gorgeous golden mahseer, Matisha, who resides in the deep waters of River Kaveri. As Matisha traverses upstream, she encounters many beautiful creatures, from colorful fishes to mighty elephants. Her journey informs her of the existence of a menacing species – humans, who prove more dangerous than the fearsome crocodiles and starving birds she previously dodged. The book not only sparks curiosity but also fosters a love for nature and the species that inhabit it.

‘A Cloud Called Bhura’ by Bijal Vachchrajani

Publisher: Talking Cub (an imprint of Speaking Tiger) | Illustrator: Aindri C

Join Amni, Mithil, Tammy, and Andrew on their quest to rescue Mumbai, which has been overcast by an angry brown cloud called Bhura Clodus. From crafty politicians to whimsical scientist twins, the novel explores the themes of trust, hope, and responsibility against a deadly threat. Through engaging storytelling and vibrant illustrations, it not only entertains but also educates young readers about the water cycle, climate change, and the importance of environmental stewardship.