5 Must-Visit Themed Bookstores Every Reader Will Love

Pic: alicethroughthelookingglass1/instagram

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Situated in the heart of London, this bookstore is a haven for Alice in Wonderland fans. The minute you step inside, you know you are in Wonderland, why you ask? Because welcoming you at the doorstep is their resident white rabbit From rare illustrated and first edition Lewis Carroll books, memorabilia, stationery, to artwork, everything is is Alice-themed. Opened in 2012, this independent bookstore also has a mini museum displaying unique items. But, they aren’t for sale.

The Ripped Bodice

pic: therippedbodice/instagram

Leah Koch and Bea Hodges-Koch opened this independent bookstore 2016 in Brooklyn to celebrate their love for romance books. The bookstore, as the name suggested sells only romance fiction. Apart from books, they also sell gift items from women-run businesses. Bea is a published author of Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency. Leah, in her free-time, prefers the company of her cats, craft, and watching women soccer.

Libreria Il Mare

pic: ilmarelibreria/ Instagram

Calling all seafarers and enthusiasts of all things water, to explore this bookstore (Library of the Sea, in English) in Rome which is dedicated to seafaring literature. From boating, marine life, underwater exploration, nautical charts, and much more, the bookstore has some 30,00 odd books in different languages on these subjects. It opened its doors to the people of Rome in 1975, making it one of the oldest bookstores compared to the others on this list.

The Mysterious Bookshop

Pic: mysteriousbookshop.com

Since its founding in 1979 by Otto Penzler, this iconic bookstore has become a sanctuary for those seeking tales of suspense, mystery and detective stories. With a cosy vibe, the shelves of this bookstore are brimming with classic whodunits, contemporary thrillers, and rare first editions, offering an enchanting escape into the world of literary mysteries. As the oldest and largest mystery specialist bookstore in America, it not only provides a curated selection of captivating reads but it also has a crime book club, making it a cherished destination for mystery aficionados.

Automoto Bookshop

pic: lithub.com

Located in Sydney, Australia, this unique bookstore is dedicated to selling books, magazines, and other literature on cars, bikes, locomotives, tractors, trucks, and even aviation – basically everything that runs on wheels! The bookstore also has a vast range of DVDs, military and second hand.