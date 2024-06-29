King of Sloth Book Review: A Delightful Slow-Burn Romance

Book: King of Sloth

Author: Ana Huang

Publisher: Piatkus

Pages: 464

Price: Rs 599

My initiation into Ana Huang’s books happened late April this year, when I, after much deliberation, picked up Twisted Love – the first book in her Twisted series. While I am yet to catch up on the remaining three books, I did finish reading her Kings of Sin series. My introduction to the Kings of Sin, again is an unconventional one – I started with King of Sloth, the latest release and then picked up the first one, King of Pride. While the stories are not connected, and thus become easier to read as standalone, reading them in order helps because the characters are connected. It’s Annaverse, a term coined by her fans to describe her books. Why? Because you have the characters from the Twisted series making special appearances in the Kings of Sin series – so far in the four books at least.



Just like you have Xavier Castillo, the lead of King of Sloth making a cameo in its predecessor – King of Greed. Along with the female lead, Sloane Keningston, who is friends with Vivian, Isabella, and Alessandra, the leads from previous Kings of Sin books – Annaverse, see? Sloane runs a PR company, which has high profile and society’s Richie Rich as clients. She is serious and pragmatic, while Xavier is a free-spirit and party animal. Contrary to other billionaires who are all about money, business, and power, Xavier wants a life away from the burden and responsibilities that come with being rich. This interesting take on the billionaire character is what makes King of Sloth an interesting read. While it is such men who are grumpy, in this book we have the female character falling in that category. Sloane hates him and Xavier loves to tease her. She is a workaholic, he is laid-back. Their banter from the beginning sets the tone of the narrative adding to their simmering sexual tension.

Their business-only relationship takes a romantic turn when they fly off to Maldives for a vacation. At Xavier’s insistence, or bargain more like, for attending a gala honouring his father, the creator of the Castillo empire, who is on the death bed. Xavier and his father have an estranged relationship, just like Sloane and her family. Perhaps, it is this dysfunctional family upbringing that brings Xavier and Sloane together.



Xavier’s life, however, takes a dramatic turn when his father dies and leaves a condition in his Will – Xavier must take up the CEO position or lose his inheritance. And, while he loathes being tied to his father’s business, he has no choice but to accept… Because, well, who would want to give up on the billionaire lifestyle? By this time in the book, Sloane and Xavier have had a taste of (no pun intended) what it feels like to be in a relationship. So, when Sloane finds a loophole in the Will, Xavier’s character undergoes a transformation. From a carefree playboy, he turns into a determined person, trying to build his own business.



The plot thereon becomes even more interesting, as you see Xavier finally taking responsibility and charge of his life. And, while Xavier is busy dealing with the business, Sloane is trying to untangle her family’s mess. Talking more about this would be giving out the plot twist, but it is worth the wait.

What is fascinating about Ana’s novels is the careful division of chapters – we have them from the hero and heroine’s perspective. One chapter on Xavier and the other on Sloane provides readers with both viewpoints, making the read even more interesting.



Their romance journey isn’t fast and furious, though the sex is – expect explicit bed and smut scenes, though not in every chapter, which is a relief. The transformation of Xavier from a playboy to a responsible business owner is gradual and not forced. Sloane’s change from being unable to express emotions (she doesn’t cry, at all, she didn’t even when her mother died) to breaking down at the end, feels cathartic as a reader. She’s not an ice queen, she is sympathetic but logical and the best problem-solver.



The emotional depth and character development, while they overcome their own inner demons, add layers to the narrative. There’s never a dull moment in the King of Sloth, despite the slow pace. It is this very slow pace that makes the book a compelling read. Definitely for Ana Huang fans and also for those who like slow-burn romance peppered with explicit intimate scenes.