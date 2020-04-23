World Book Day 2020: From Emma Watson to Oprah Winfrey; book clubs founded and run by celebrities

It comes as no surprise that Emma Watson, who played the nerdy Hermoine Granger in the popular Harry Potter series and the book loving Belle from Beauty and the Beast, is a bibliophile in real life too. The actor, who is a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, introduced a feminist book club in 2016 via Goodreads. The group is open to anyone who has interest in reading. In her recent post on Goodreads, Emma announced, “I will not be making the regular bi-monthly book announcement via the board, I will be making future book recommendations through Instagram using the hashtag #oursharedshelf instead. My wish is that this community continues to share and announce their own book recommendations with this hashtag keeping what we’ve built together alive and well for the future…Keep your eyes peeled as I announce other books later this year.” You can follow the club on Instagram and/or Goodreads.