'Student of the year' actor Manasi Rachh gives a peak into her bookshelf & shares list of fave authors

Which format do you prefer ebook or physical book? Why?

Physical book... I absolutely love the texture of the pages and the smell. I usually read with a pencil in hand. If I come across something that resonates with me or is just simply beautiful, I tend to underline it. There have been times when I have revisited the same book after years, and when I see my markings, I know what I was feeling when I first read it.

What are you currently reading?

Life is absurd these days, with so much negative news. So, I’m currently reading Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window and thoroughly enjoying it. There also Jay Shetty’s Think Like A Monk.

Bookish memory you would like to share?

Oh yes! While growing up we used to have a small library near my house. You couldn’t order books online back then, and my parents weren’t sure if I would stick to reading when I first mentioned it to them, so they enrolled me into this library. There was a middle-aged lady who was the librarian there. She was an avid reader. A lot of times I would ask her for recommendations. Eventually, we developed a bond... We would discuss different books, genres, what I liked about the author, what she felt, so and so forth. I still cherish those little conversations.

Book adaptations (films/ theatre/ TV – any of these) you have watched and loved.

Pride and Prejudice (2005), the one starring Keira Knightley. The book was nice, but I absolutely loved the film too. It’s my go to film when I’m feeling low. The film brings out the romance out so well. Then there’s Eat Pray Love... Julia Roberts is one of my all-time favourite actors and I absolutely love the film.