 Mumbai News: One Killed, Four Injured As High-Tension Wire Falls During Ganesh Visarjan Procession In Saki Naka
During Ganesh Visarjan in Saki Naka, a collapsed high-tension wire killed one person as crowds filled the streets. A viral video captured the chaos amid celebrations and traffic disruption.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 10:58 AM IST
Mumbai: On Ganesh Visarjan in Sakinaka, a high-tension wire collapsed onto Khairani Road, killing one person. Witnesses recorded the event, which spread on social media. The wire fell as a Ganesh idol procession faced traffic delays. Emergency teams acted quickly, but sadly, one individual was lost in this tragic accident.

On the vibrant day of Ganesh Visarjan, tragedy struck in Saki Naka, as a high-tension wire collapsed onto Khairani Road, resulting in the loss of one life. Witnesses captured the terrifying moment on video, shared widely across social media platforms.

The incident unfolded amid the usual festive fervour and crowds pouring onto the streets for immersion ceremonies. A video posted by Mumbai TV shows that the tall Ganesh idol heading with immersion procession had been stuck with the overhead wires that led to heavy traffic for an hour in the Saki Naka area.

Amid the bustling atmosphere, the wire failed, sending shockwaves through the crowd. Emergency teams responded swiftly, but despite their efforts, one person tragically fell victim to the accident.

In a heartbreaking event in Mumbai’s Saki Naka region close to Khairani Road’s S.J. Studio, a high-tension wire resulted in electrocution, injuring five devotees critically. One of the victims has died from his injuries, while the other four are in critical condition and receiving treatment at this time.

Stricter regulations, regular infrastructure checks, and preventive measures to avoid tragic mishaps during large-scale public events.

Further information on the incident is awaited.

