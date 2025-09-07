Mumbai News: One Killed, Four Injured As High-Tension Wire Falls During Ganesh Visarjan Procession In Saki Naka

Mumbai News: One Killed, Four Injured As High-Tension Wire Falls During Ganesh Visarjan Procession In Sakinaka |

The incident unfolded amid the usual festive fervour and crowds pouring onto the streets for immersion ceremonies. A video posted by Mumbai TV shows that the tall Ganesh idol heading with immersion procession had been stuck with the overhead wires that led to heavy traffic for an hour in the Saki Naka area.

In a heartbreaking event in Mumbai’s Saki Naka region close to Khairani Road’s S.J. Studio, a high-tension wire resulted in electrocution, injuring five devotees critically. One of the victims has died from his injuries, while the other four are in critical condition and receiving treatment at this time.

Further information on the incident is awaited.