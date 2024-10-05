Navratri 2024 Day 4 Colour: Orange Looks Inspired By Bollywood Celebrity Fashion

By: Rahul M | October 05, 2024
Shardiya Navratri 2024 day four colour is Orange. The colour orange is a pure colour that gives you strength and helps you fight challenges in life
Instagram | Shraddha Kapoor
An orange kurta is the best attire for men during the Navratri. Pair it with matching jeans or dhoti to match the vibes
Instagram | Vicky Kaushal
This look by Shilpa Shetty is a perfect Shardiya Navratri look, which you can try. The colour scheme and design match the Navratri vibes, perfect for garba night
Instagram | Shilpa Shetty
Similar looking to the previous Shilpa Shetty's look but in a saree. It is also a great option to elevate your Shardiya Navratri fashion
Instagram | Madhuri Dixit
Lehenga can never go wrong during the festive season. Opt for an orange lehenga for this year's Navratri
Instagram | Rashmika Mandanna
This rich and royal orange look by Kanaga Ranaut should be your inspiration for Navratri. Go all glam with an extravagant outfit, jewellery and beautiful hair look
Instagram | Kangana Ranaut
If you do not want a heavy traditional look, then a simple orange gown can also work for your Navratri celebration
Instagram | Kareena Kapoor
