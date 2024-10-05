Navratri 2024 Day 4 Colour: Orange Looks Inspired By Bollywood Celebrity Fashion

By: Rahul M | October 05, 2024

Shardiya Navratri 2024 day four colour is Orange. The colour orange is a pure colour that gives you strength and helps you fight challenges in life

Instagram | Shraddha Kapoor

An orange kurta is the best attire for men during the Navratri. Pair it with matching jeans or dhoti to match the vibes

Instagram | Vicky Kaushal

This look by Shilpa Shetty is a perfect Shardiya Navratri look, which you can try. The colour scheme and design match the Navratri vibes, perfect for garba night

Instagram | Shilpa Shetty

Similar looking to the previous Shilpa Shetty's look but in a saree. It is also a great option to elevate your Shardiya Navratri fashion

Instagram | Madhuri Dixit

Lehenga can never go wrong during the festive season. Opt for an orange lehenga for this year's Navratri

Instagram | Rashmika Mandanna

This rich and royal orange look by Kanaga Ranaut should be your inspiration for Navratri. Go all glam with an extravagant outfit, jewellery and beautiful hair look

Instagram | Kangana Ranaut

If you do not want a heavy traditional look, then a simple orange gown can also work for your Navratri celebration

Instagram | Kareena Kapoor

