Top stories of the day (Highlights)

MUMBAI:

Reservation alone can’t ensure community’s progress: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Monday said reservation is necessary for progress of members of a socially and economically backward community, but the quota system alone cannot ensure their complete development.

He emphasised on progress of a community through education, social and economic means. Gadkari also talked about leadership beyond caste considerations and praised PM Narendra Modi "for never invoking his caste".

Rail Darpan: Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat

Western Railway In- house Publication Rail Darpan depicts the glorious past of Western Railway and speaks for its bright future. It is a magazine that highlights the services rendered by WR to its millions of commuters and the sheer hard- work of every man involved in the progress of the railway and protection of its passengers.

The 29th issue of 'Rail Darpan' incorporates the various developments of WR in the last few months along with regular features of interesting stories, satire, health discussion, story-poem, regular columns like book review.

MHADA to put up 8 flats in South Mumbai for grabs in next lottery: Report

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will put up eight flats with two car parks each located in South Mumbai for grabs in next lottery.

According to DNA, the flats are located in Tardeo area of Malabar Hill Division, each flat measures around 1,500 sq ft and are way above the average size of tenements that MHADA offers in rehab component. An MHADA official told the leading daily, "Mhada has received these flats admeasuring close to 1,500 sq ft from a reputed developer." These flats, with a total area of 1324.84 sq mt were handed over to the housing authority on September 3.

Mumbai: 25-year-old woman dies after being electrocuted while wading through flooded road

In a shocking incident, on Sunday a 25-year-old woman died after she was electrocuted while wading through a flooded road in Vasai.

According to Mid-Day, the woman was identified as Jyotsna Alpesh Parmar, who was living with her husband and two children age two and four-and-half at Dixonha Chawl in Vasai West. The underground electric cable which was laid by MSEB was short-circuiting and allegedly affected the water on the flooded road. The woman died within moments of coming in contact with the water.

Petrol and diesel prices hiked in Mumbai following attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities

Prices of petrol and diesel have started rising. This comes after a massive drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities. The price of patrol has been hiked 18 paise and diesel price is hiked by 33 paise.

According to a price notification issued by Hindustan Petroleum (HP), the price of patrol has reached to Rs. 77.83 a litre and Rs. 68.76 a litre for diesel in Mumbai. Moreover, other cities across India are also facing the surcharges of petrol and diesel prices. Such as, in Delhi it is Rs. 72.21 a litre for patrol and Rs.65.61 for diesel. In Hyderabad the petrol price has increased to Rs. 76.69 a litre and Rs. 71.46 for one litre diesel.

Maharashtra assembly election dates will likely be announced on September 19 or 20: Report

The Election Commission is expected to announce the poll dates for assembly elections in Maharashtra on September 19 or 20.

According to Hindustan Times, a delegation of the Election Commission of India will visit Maharashtra for review meetings with stakeholders on Tuesday and Wednesday in Mumbai. The dates for the Assembly elections are unlikely to be announced until the commission’s review meetings are over. A state poll official told the leading daily, “We expect the announcement to be done on September 19 or 20. We require at least 35 days to complete the election process, including counting of votes. We will have to complete it before Diwali, which begins on October 27.”

Maharashtra government's new schemes to make Marathwada drought free: CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government has launched some schemes which will help make the perennially parched Marathwada region free of drought, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

He said the government was working on various sectors, including irrigation, agriculture and infrastructure, to develop the region and make it overcome the water scarcity. "The water grid and other new schemes will make Marathwada shed the tag of being a drought-prone region," he said addressing a gathering here on the 71st Marathwada Muktisangram Day.

INDIA:

PM Narendra Modi turns 69: Here's a look at interesting facts about India’s Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned 69 today and to celebrate his birthday the Bharatiya Janata Party has kicked off a ‘Seva Saptah’ (service week). The ruling party at the Centre will also undertake innumerable social initiatives across the nation from September 14-20. Several exhibitions are also in the pipeline to showcase the social work done by the prime minister.

To celebrate his special day i.e. 69th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat. He will first pay a visit to Kevadia, then meet his nonagenarian mother, Hiraba, in Gujarat’s Raisan village to seek her blessings.

On 69th birthday PM Modi visits Gujarat, tweets Statue of Unity video

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday today he tweeted a video of the Statue of Unity after reaching Kevadia in Narmada district, where the Sardar Sarovar Dam is located.

"Reached Kevadia a short while ago. Have a look at the majestic 'Statue of Unity', India's tribute to the great Sardar Patel," Modi wrote on his official twitter handle accompanied by the video that displayed the towering statue. The statue was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 last year.

DRDO UAV crashes in farmland in Karnataka, none injured

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district on Tuesday, police said.

However, no casualties were reported. The incident created a scare at Jodi Chillenahalli village as a loud noise was heard when the aerial vehicle fell.

IndiGo Delhi-Istanbul flight takes off without passengers luggage

A flight from Delhi to Istanbul, took off without the checked-in luggage of most of its passengers due to payload restrictions resulting from heavy headwinds. IndiGo, which was flying the passengers to Istanbul, left behind the luggage of the entire aircraft back in Delhi.

According to Indian Express, The Gurgaon-based airline operates two daily flights from Delhi to the Turkish capital — one of which is on the Airbus A320neo aircraft with 180/186 seats and the other is on the larger A321neo with a seating capacity of 222. Several passengers, who have travelled on Delhi-Istanbul flights on Saturday and Sunday, have given vent to their ire on social media after reaching their destination without luggage.

Dalit man burnt alive: Congress slams BJP government in UP

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the incident of a 20-year-old Dalit man allegedly burnt alive, saying the social fabric of the state is being attacked to achieve political objectives.

The Dalit man was allegedly burnt alive in Hardoi district over his relationship with a woman from another caste, a killing that his relatives said also led to his mother's death.

No compromise on India's security: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Modi government will not tolerate any breach of India's territory and is ready to deal with any such acts strongly.

Shah also asserted that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been peaceful ever since the special status given to the state under 370 was abrogated on August 5 and added that not a single bullet has been fired nor anyone has died since then.

SC adjourns hearing on rebel Karnataka MLAs plea

After Supreme Court Justice M.M. Shantanagoudar recused the hearing of rebel Karnataka MLAs plea challenging their disqualification from the state Assembly, the top court on Tuesday adjourned the matter.

When the matter came up for hearing before a three bench of Justices Shantanagoudar, N.V. Ramana and Ajay Rastogi, the former recused to hear the matter.

FIR filed against OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal by Bangalore hotelier for fraud and cheating

The Whitefield police in Bengaluru have booked hotel chain OYO Hotels and Homes’ CEO and founder Ritesh Agarwal for cheating and criminal breach of trust following a complaint by a city-based hotelier. Following which an FIR was filed against Agarwal.

But now, Bengaluru-based Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association has reportedly contacted the Bengaluru police commissioner to conduct an investigation against Indian hospitality unicorn OYO. According to Economic Times, The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, which claims it is a permanent invitee to the advisory panel of the department of tourism in the Karnataka government wrote to the commissioner of police in the city to conduct an investigation against Oyo last week. The association has stated in its letter that owing to the "unfair business practices of Oyo" receivables and losses to hoteliers in Karnataka amount to hundreds of crores.

Indian-American soldiers sing an Assam regiment’s song at Indo-US defence cooperation

Indian and American soldiers singing an Assam regiment’s song ‘Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai’ is caught on camera. The video shows the soldiers singing and dancing to the song in remembrance of the rifleman Badluram, who fought against Japan in World War 2.

The video is from the currently ongoing joint military training as a part of the Indo-US defence cooperation. The training is held by both countries alternatively, and this year it is being held at the Joint Base Lewis, Washington DC in the USA.

IAF successfully test fires Astra air-to-air missile

India's indigenously designed air-to-air missile Astra was successfully test-fired from the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday.

The beyond-visual-range missile was launched from Sukhoi-30 MKI as a part of user trials.

A defence official said as part of the trial, the live aerial target was engaged accurately demonstrating the capability of the first indigenous air-to-air missile. "The mission profile was executed in a text book manner," said an official.

Working to extradite Zakir Naik: External Affairs Minister

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India is working to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

"There is an extradition request for Zakir Naik. We want him back and that is what we are working towards," Jaishankar briefed the media on 100 days of his ministry.

Naik, who has been living in Malaysia for last three years, is facing charges of inciting communal disharmony and committing unlawful activities in India. He is also facing probe both in India and Bangladesh in connection with the terror attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka on July 2016.

WORLD:

Israelis line up to vote for second time in five months

Israelis voted on Tuesday in their country's second general election in five months, a contest that is being widely seen as a referendum on incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership.

Netanyahu, 69, called the snap election after failing to form a governing coalition with a viable majority after April's vote.

About 6.3 million eligible Israeli voters started voting Tuesday morning in the unprecedented repeat polls.

Will meet India, Pakistan PMs soon: Donald Trump maintains that tension between two Asian countries has reduced

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he will be meeting the prime ministers of India and Pakistan soon, even as he maintained that tension between the two Asian countries had reduced.

While Trump will address Indian-Americans, along with PM Modi, at the "Howdy Modi!" event in Houston on September 22, the American president did not say when or where will he be meeting PM Khan. "I'll see Prime Minister Modi and I will -- we'll -- be meeting with (prime ministers of) India and Pakistan," Trump told reporters in response to a question at the White House on Monday.

Train derails in Hong Kong during rush hour

A passenger train derailed during the morning rush hour in Hong Kong on Tuesday leaving three people injured, authorities said.

Images from the scene showed three carriages had left the tracks and were zigzagged across the rails near Hung Hom station in Kowloon -- a busy interchange that provides services to mainland China.

Passengers had to leave the train through a broken door and cross tracks on the East Rail line to make their way to safety.

Pakistan: Hindu girl found murdered; Another case of forced conversion?

In yet another case highlighting the deplorable conditions of minorities in Pakistan, a Hindu girl from Sindh was found murdered in her hostel room.

First-year medical student, Namrita Chandani, who belonged to Ghotki town where a Hindu temple was ransacked recently, was found lying on a charpoy on Tuesday with a piece of cloth tied to her neck while her room was locked from inside.

The police and authorities have tried to downplay the incident by saying that she committed suicide. However, her family has asserted that she was murdered.

Two women raped by Pakistan Army in last one month, says Baloch leader Mehran Marri

The Pakistan Army is resorting to the policy of rape and pillage in Balochistan, said Baloch leader Mehran Marri here and added that two women have been raped by army men over last one month.

He added that the Pakistani forces had conducted Operation Searchlight in Bangladesh, and is now resorting to the same policies in Balochistan.

"Pakistan Army is notorious for its policy of rape and pillage like they conducted Operation Searchlight in Bangladesh. It is resorting to same policies in Balochistan now," Marri said.

Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel holds press meet next to empty podium after Boris Johnson fails to convince EU leaders on Brexit

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to convince EU leaders about his plan on Brexit deal, not only that he also ducked out of a planned news conference under a chorus of abuse from protesters.

According to News18, before setting off for talks in Luxembourg, Johnson had compared himself to comic book giant Hulk, but when anti-Brexit protesters gathered he left Prime Minister Xavier Bettel to field questions solo. This left Bettel in anger. Angry Bettel pointed in bitter amusement at the empty podium in front of the British flag beside him as he warned that Britain had failed to come up with any credible way to revive the Brexit withdrawal deal.

