Rail Darpan: Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat

Bhakar said every time they look at the evolution of the transport system in India, which reminds them of the rich history, tradition and culture which plays an important role in shaping the evolution of Indian Railway over the years.

WR on its part has contributed in a big way in preserving its heritage. There are seven heritage galleries over WR including one at headquarters office, Churchgate which was inaugurated on October 20.

“We have also dedicated a special poetry to this theme and aptly titled ‘Song of Pride of the Nation’ is a major attraction of this new issue, in which the glorious culture and prosperous history of our beloved nation besides the progressive achievements have been beautifully portrayed through impressive words and poetic expressions,” Bhaker added.