PM Narendra Modi turns 69: Here's a look at interesting facts about India’s Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned 69 today and to celebrate his birthday the Bharatiya Janata Party has kicked off a ‘Seva Saptah’ (service week). The ruling party at the Centre will also undertake innumerable social initiatives across the nation from September 14-20. Several exhibitions are also in the pipeline to showcase the social work done by the prime minister.

To celebrate his special day i.e. 69th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat. He will first pay a visit to Kevadia, then meet his nonagenarian mother, Hiraba, in Gujarat’s Raisan village to seek her blessings.

Here are ten interesting facts about India’s prime minister:

1. Born on September 17, 1950, Narendra Damodardas Modi is the first prime minister who was born in independent India.

2. Narendra Modi left home in his early teens to travel across India. He stayed in various ashrams and was fascinated by the might and grandeur of the Himalayas.

3. Modi joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on October 3, 1972.

4. He joined BJP in 1987, the same year when BJP won Ahmedabad Municipal Elections, and since then it never lost the Municipal Elections in Ahmedabad. In the Ahmedabad Municipal Elections of the year 2000, BJP lost, ironically, Narendra Modi was outside of Gujarat at that time.

5. In October 2001, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee appointed Narendra Modi as the chief minister of Gujarat.

6. Narendra Modi won a Time Magazine reader’s poll and was voted the person of the year in 2014.

7. He is the first non-Congress prime minister to win two consecutive terms with a full majority when the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

8. He is a great follower of Swami Vivekananda and has read some books on Swami Vivekananda page-to-page.

9. After President Obama, Narendra Modi is the world’s most followed leader on Twitter, accounting more than 50 million followers.

10. Narendra Modi is considered as India’s most techno-savvy leader. He remains active on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Instagram, Linkedin, Sound Cloud, Weibo and other forums.