Maharashtra assembly election dates will likely be announced on September 19 or 20: Report

The Election Commission is expected to announce the poll dates for assembly elections in Maharashtra on September 19 or 20.

According to Hindustan Times, a delegation of the Election Commission of India will visit Maharashtra for review meetings with stakeholders on Tuesday and Wednesday in Mumbai. The dates for the Assembly elections are unlikely to be announced until the commission’s review meetings are over. A state poll official told the leading daily, “We expect the announcement to be done on September 19 or 20. We require at least 35 days to complete the election process, including counting of votes. We will have to complete it before Diwali, which begins on October 27.”

A three-member team, headed by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora, will hold a series of meetings during the two-day visit. They will meet officials from the state poll unit, police, nodal officials from various central departments, including railways, income tax, and excise, as well as those from the state, on Tuesday evening to take stock of the preparation. The assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held along with Haryana and Jharkhand in October-November this year.