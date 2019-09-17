Mumbai: 25-year-old woman dies after being electrocuted while wading through flooded road

In a shocking incident, on Sunday a 25-year-old woman died after she was electrocuted while wading through a flooded road in Vasai.

According to Mid-Day, the woman was identified as Jyotsna Alpesh Parmar, who was living with her husband and two children age two and four-and-half at Dixonha Chawl in Vasai West. The underground electric cable which was laid by MSEB was short-circuiting and allegedly affected the water on the flooded road. The woman died within moments of coming in contact with the water.

Jyotsna's husband runs a salon. On the time of the incident she was on her way to buy groceries, her children wanted to go with her, but she convinced them not to. Jyotsna had barely walked a few steps, when she suddenly fell down, her body convulsed for a while and stopped. Later few locals rushed for help and informed the police. The Vasai police reached the spot and sent the body for an autopsy.

Jyotsna's husband has taken her body to their hometown in Rajasthan for the last rites. senior inspector Bhasker Pukle from Vasai Gaon police station told the Mid-Day, "We have registered an ADR and investigating to see if there was any kind of negligence. We will act as per the law."