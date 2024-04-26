FPJ Dialogue: 'BJP's Overconfidence Will Cause Its Downfall', Shiv Sena UBT Leader Arvind Sawant's Scathing Attack On Saffron Party

PM

Arvind Sawant, the Member of Parliament representing Mumbai South constituency for the Shiv Sena (UBT), visited the Free Press Journal and Navshakti offices on Thursday and candidly addressed critical national and local concerns while reflecting on Maharashtra’s political landscape. With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections looming, Sawant, who is seeking reelection for a third term, expressed confidence in retaining the seat under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. Reflecting on the tumultuous shifts in Maharashtra's political history, Sawant recalled past defections within the Shiv Sena ranks, notably referring to Chhagan Bhujbal’s departure.

Twenty-three MLAs left the Sena along with Bhujbal. Where are they, and what have they achieved? It’s a repetition of history, he said, referring to the revolt by Eknath Shinde and his team. Asked why his party leadership had no inkling of the impending revolt of Shinde, Sawant said the party did have some idea, but never suspected that Shinde was hatching a deep conspiracy in tandem with the BJP to split the party and pull down the government.

BJP is power hungry

He said late Balasaheb Thackeray treated all Shiv Sainiks as members of his family and it hurt when anyone betrayed the party. Turning his attention to the BJP, Sawant accused the party of orchestrating efforts to undermine the Shiv Sena since 2014. He pointed out that the BJP’s aim was to have 100% power in Maharashtra, which left no scope for allies like the Shiv Sena.

He criticised the BJP’s overconfidence and alleged attempts to dismantle the Sena, The Prime Minister held 27 rallies in Maharashtra specifically targeting Uddhavji. They seem to disregard any opposition, displaying overconfidence that may lead to their downfall, he said. Despite these challenges, Sawant commended Thackeray’s resilience in confronting powerful adversaries. Uddhav Thackeray faces two powerful figures alone; even the Himalayas would marvel at the might of the Sahyadri, he observed.

Farmers are being targeted

Shifting focus to national issues, he accused the PM of neglecting pressing concerns such as inflation, unemployment, and women’s safety. He criticised the government’s silence on rising gas prices and the escalating crisis in Manipur, contrasting it with their vocal opposition while in opposition. Sawant also raised concerns about China’s territorial advances and questioned the BJP’s efficacy in resolving the Kashmir issue. Speaking about farmers he said, "Farmers across the country are neglected, facing arrests, attacks for protesting, and unjustly labeled as Khalistanis and terrorists."

Regarding Mumbai’s development, Sawant lamented the allocation of major projects to other states, depriving the city of crucial opportunities for growth and employment. He criticised the government’s favouritism towards Gujarat, citing the relocation of key projects from Mumbai to the neighbouring state, Why relocate Maharashtra’s projects like Vedanta Foxconn, Medical Device Park, Bulk Drugs Park, Tata Airbus, and Diamond Bourse to Gujarat? Mumbai residents also deserve employment opportunities; it’s not about jealousy, but fair allocation.

Modi has put Gadkari's plan on hold

He alleged that Modi did not want the development of Mumbai. He said Union minister Nitin Gadkari had worked out a detailed plan for the development of the Eastern Sea Front since activity at Mumbai Port had reduced substantially. However, Modi is refusing to approve the plan. He said even JNPT port was losing its importance to Mundhra port in Gujarat. Sawant advocated for improved access to quality education in Mumbai, highlighting disparities in school boards and the Shiv Sena’s initiative to provide free CBSElevel education through Mumbai Public School. Dismissing any speculation of him joining the BJP, Sawant said, I haven’t received any offer from the BJP.

They only approach those who are easily swayed. We, as loyal Shiv Sainiks, won’t be bought at any price.