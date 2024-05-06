Madha Constituency, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Fights, Schedule & Previous Results

Madha Lok Sabha constituency is an important seat in the cast state of Maharashtra. Polling will be held in Madha in phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 7. The Madha Lok Sabha constituency has 31 candidates in the fray. The Madha seat comprises 6 Vidhan Sabha segments including Karmala, Madha, Sangola, Malshiras, Phaltan, Man. Madha Lok Sabha constituency is a general seat.

Madha is a city in the municipal council of Madha taluka in Solapur district of Maharashtra state, India. It comes under Solapur division. Madha is located 70 km towards north-west from Solapur district headquarters.

Ranjit Naik-Nimbalkar (BJP) vs Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil (NCP) (SP)

The BJP and NCP are most prominent parties among those in fray in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Madha will see an interesting fight between current MP from BJP Ranjit Naik Nimbalkar and NCP's Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik- Nimbalkar from BJP clinched victory with a margin of 85,764 votes, defeating runner up Sanjay mama Vitthal Rao Shinde of the NCP. Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik- Nimbalkar had secured 5,86,314 votes in 2019 elections.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vijaysinnh Mohite Patil of the NCP won the battle securing 4,89,989 votes. He had defeated SWP's Sada Bhau Khot with a margin of 25,344 votes.

In 2009, NCP's Sharad Pawar had won the seat securing 5.30,596 votes. Sharad Pawar had defeated BJP's Subhash Deshmukh with a spectacular margin of 3,14,459 votes.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.