Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Seat, Maharashta Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results

Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of Maharashtra. This constituency was created in 2008 and Lok Sabha elections were held for the first time in the constituency in 2009. At present, Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Vidhan Sabha segments including Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Rajapur, Kankavli, Kudal, Sawantwadi. Voting will be held in Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency on May 7 during phase 3.

BJP's Narayan Rane Vs Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Vinayak Raut

Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency is going to be a high-stakes tough battle between BJP's Narayan Rane and Vinayak Raut of the Shiv Sena (UBT) who is also the current MP of Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg. Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg has been a UBS Sena's strong bastion. It will be an interesting fight between Vinayak Raut and Narayan Rane who was once a Shiv Sena strongman. Rane has been a 6-time-MLA from Kudal Assembly Constituency of Konkan.

Previous Lok Sabha Election Winners

In 2009 General elections, Narayan Rane's elder son Nilesh Rane had clinched victory on a Congress ticket securing 3,53,915 votes. He had defeated Shiv Sena's Suresh Prabhu with a margin of 46,750 votes. In 2014, Shiv Sena's Vinayak Raut won the elections defeating Congress' Nilesh Rane securing 4,93,088 votes with a margin of 1,50,051 votes.

The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency, which covers two key coastal districts of Maharashtra, has predominantly had a strong hold of the undivided Shiv Sena. In June 2022 when the party split, Vinayak Raut continued to support the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction. Vinayak Raut fought the battle of 2019 on Shiv Sena ticket and retained the seat defeating Nilesh Rane who had fought the election on Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha (MSP) ticket. MSP later merged with the BJP.

Counting for votes in Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 4.