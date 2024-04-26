Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant Calls Split In Party 'A Repetition Of History'; Confident Of Retaining His Seat

Shiv Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant Speaks on National Issues And Maharashtra Politics |

Mumbai: In an interaction with journalists of the Free Press Journal and Navshakti on Thursday at the FPJ office, Arvind Sawant, the Member of Parliament representing Mumbai South constituency for the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidly addressed critical national and local concerns while reflecting on Maharashtra's political landscape.

With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections looming, Sawant, who is seeking re-election for a third term, expressed confidence in retaining the seat under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. Reflecting on the tumultuous shifts in Maharashtra's political history, Sawant recalled past defections within the Shiv Sena ranks, notably referring to Chhagan Bhujbal's departure.

"Twenty-three MLAs left the Sena along with Bhujbal, where are they, and what have they achieved? It's a repetition of history," he said referring to the revolt by Eknath Shinde and his team. Replying to a question, Sawant said Bal Thackeray treated all Shiv Sainiks as members of his family and it hurt when anyone betrayed the party.

Asked why his party leadership had no inkling of the impending revolt of Shinde, Sawant said the party did have some idea, but never suspected that Shinde was hatching a deep conspiracy in tandem with the BJP to split the party and pull down the government. Turning his attention to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sawant accused them of orchestrating efforts to undermine the Shiv Sena since 2014.

He pointed out that the BJP's aim was to have 100% power in Maharashtra, which left no scope for allies like the Shiv Sena. He criticized the BJP's overconfidence and alleged attempts to dismantle the Sena, "Since 2014, BJP has been actively undermining Sena. PM Modi held 27 rallies in Maharashtra specifically targeting 'Uddhavji.' They seem to disregard any opposition, displaying overconfidence that may lead to their downfall."

Despite these challenges, Sawant commended Thackeray's resilience in confronting powerful adversaries. "Uddhav Thackeray faces two powerful figures alone; even the Himalayas would marvel at the might of the Sahyadri," he observed. Shifting focus to national issues, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of neglecting pressing concerns such as inflation, unemployment, and women's safety.

He criticized the government's silence on rising gas prices and the escalating crisis in Manipur, contrasting it with their vocal opposition while in opposition. Sawant also raised concerns about China's territorial advances and questioned the BJP's efficacy in resolving the Kashmir issue. Speaking about farmers he said, "Farmers across the country are neglected, facing arrests, attacks for protesting, and unjustly labeled as Khalistanis and terrorists."

Regarding Mumbai's development, Sawant lamented the allocation of major projects to other states, depriving Mumbai of crucial opportunities for growth and employment. He criticized the government's favoritism towards Gujarat, citing the relocation of key projects from Mumbai to the neighboring state, "Why relocate Maharashtra's projects like Vedanta Foxconn, Medical Device Park, Bulk Drugs Park, Tata Airbus, and Diamond Bourse to Gujarat? Mumbai residents also deserve employment opportunities; it's not about jealousy, but fair allocation."

He alleged that Modi did not want the development of Mumbai. He said Union minister Nitin Gadkari had worked out a detailed plan for the development of the Eastern Sea Front since activity at Mumbai Port had reduced substantially. However, Modi is refusing to approve the plan. He said even JNPT port was losing its importance to Mundhra port in Gujarat.

Sawant advocated for improved access to quality education in Mumbai, highlighting disparities in school boards and the Shiv Sena's initiative to provide free CBSE-level education through Mumbai Public School.

In light of recent defections to Eknath Shinde's faction within the Sena, Sawant reaffirmed his loyalty to the party and dismissed any speculation of him joining the BJP. "I haven't received any offer from the BJP. They only approach those who are easily swayed. We, as loyal Shivsainiks, won't be bought at any price. The BJP won't even dare to extend offers. Loyalty is hard-earned, and we've garnered the respect of the people," he said.