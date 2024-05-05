Mumbai: 55-Yr-Old Dies After Being Attacked With Knife & Belt In Moving Local Train; Horrifying Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A tragic incident onboard a local train between Titwala and Vasind railway stations has left a 55-year-old passenger dead, sparking outrage and condemnation. Dattatray Bhoir, a farmer from Sajivali village in Shahapur taluka, succumbed to injuries sustained in an attack by two perpetrators wielding a knife and a belt.

The assault, fueled by a misunderstanding, occurred on April 28, but gained attention after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. In four-minute video, a disturbing altercation unfolds as a man in a maroon shirt is seen opening his belt and viciously attacking another individual dressed in a white shirt and pants. Amidst the chaos, a second man, also in a white shirt, trying to intervene and defend his friend.

Injured Bhoir Taken To Hospital, Died During Treatment

Confirming the incidence a senior official of Government Railway Police ( GRP) said, "Injured Bhoir was first taken to a primary health centre in Vasind. Later he was shifted to Crystal hospital in Asangaon and then to another hospital in Thane owing to his critical condition. He died during treatment on Thursday."

" Our investigation uncovered that the four accused individuals misinterpreted the actions of the Bhoir's group, believing they were being mocked and ridiculed." further added GRP official.

According to Government Railway Police reports, Bhoir, accompanied by his friend Pradeep Shirose and two others, was returning home after attending a friend’s Haldi programme in Ulhasnagar. The group was seated in the middle general compartment of the train, engaged in jovial conversation and jokes, reportedly fueled by alcohol consumption.

"The situation took a violent turn when one of the passengers near the door grew agitated by the group's behavior, perceiving it as mockery directed towards him. The individual, along with an associate, confronted Bhoir and his friends, leading to a physical altercation. Bhoir attempted to defend himself, but sustained severe injuries to his stomach and hand" said GRP official.

Attackers Identified & Held

The attackers, later identified as Amol Pardeshi, 40, and Tanji Kumar Jammuwal, 21 tried to escape after the train reached Vasind station. However, quick action by Pradeep Shirose, who called for help, led to their apprehension by police stationed at the station" he further added.

Despite efforts to save him, Bhoir's condition deteriorated rapidly, and he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Senior Inspector Pandharinath Kande of Kalyan GRP confirmed that the accused, believed to be under the influence of marijuana, have been charged under sections 302, 324, 337, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. One of the accused also had a prior assault case against him.