 Mumbai: Deceased Body Found On Dadar Beach, Victim Unidentified; Murder Suspected
A case has been registered under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation into the matter is underway.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 04:28 AM IST
Representative pic

A man’s body was found on Dadar beach, near Kirti College, on Friday afternoon. Beach-goers informed the Dadar police, who said that Sion Hospital later declared the man to be a murder victim. His body was thrown into the sea to destroy evidence, officials said. The man was found in a prone position on the seashore.

His skin was peeling off and the body was swollen, indicating being in water for several hours. As per the police, the man had been hit on his head and had knife wounds on his waist and hand. At the time of going to press, the police still hadn’t identified him.

An officer said that the deceased bore a tattoo with ‘Jyoti’ in English on one hand and ‘Ranjana’ in Hindi on the other. A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation into the matter is underway.

