Mumbai Crime: 33-Year-Old Arrested For Murdering Woman In Kandivali

Representative Image |

The Samta Nagar police have arrested a 33-year-old man for the alleged murder of a 30-year-old woman. The victim, Hem Kumari alias Shanu Bhat, worked as a caretaker in a housing society in Kandivali East and came from Nepal six months ago.

Security Guard Arrested

The accused, Dambar Vishwakarma, works as a security guard there. Also from Nepal, he connected with her over Facebook and developed a friendship. On Monday morning, he allegedly hit Shanu’s head against a wall in his cabin after an argument.

Victim Declared Dead At Hospital

She was declared dead at Shatabdi Hospital. A case of murder has been registered against the accused and an investigation is underway.