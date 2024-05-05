Navi Mumbai: 2 Brothers Booked For Abetting Teen's Suicide In Kopar Khairane

Navi Mumbai: Five months after an 18-year-old girl from KoparKhairane ended her life, the police have booked two brothers who are relatives of the deceased's neighbour for abetment to suicide. The duo was identified as Yash Jadhav, 22, and Harsh, 20, who are Ulhasnagar residents.

On December 1, 2023, the class 12th pass out hanged herself at her residence.

Parents Hesitancy In Filing Police Complaint

Initially, her parents didn't approach the police and filed the complaint after discovering shocking Instagram chats between the deceased and one of the siblings. In the meanwhile, they also came to know that Yash had met the teen in the afternoon and had fought with her, after which she ended her life.

Instagram Conversation Between The Teen & Harsh

Later, the elder brother of the deceased found screenshots of Instagram chats between the teen and Harsh on her laptop. As per the texts, he had been trying to blackmail her with some videos.

"The chats indicated that Harsh had demanded her to have sex with him and threatened to leak her videos and also share them with her mother if she didn't comply. The deceased repeatedly denied his demands, said the complaint.

"The screenshots of the chat has made the family believe that the suicide has got to do something with these men, said a cop. Further details of the video and what the fight was about can be found only after the duo’s arrest, which will happen soon," the officer added