'People Are Annoyed By BJP's Wrongdoing': Congress Accuses PM Modi Of Inciting Division And Betrayal Politics, Predicts INDIA Alliance's Victory In Maharashtra LS Elections 2024

INDIA Alliance Addressees In Maharashtra |

The India alliance alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inciting people and creating divisions in society through his speeches. Modi's politics is betrayal politics. He toppled governments by ignoring the constitution, using the ED, CBI, and Income Tax departments, threatening opposition leaders, and luring them. Such politics has never happened in history, alleged the INDIA alliance. However, the opposition alliance has claimed it would win at least 46 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

A joint press conference was addressed by the India alliance at Hotel Grand Hyatt, where leaders like Uddhav Thackeray, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Nana Patole, and Prithviraj Chavan were present.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "People are annoyed at the BJP's wrongdoing and toppling of the government. The INDIA alliance is fighting against the party-breaking policy and the atrocious acts of the BJP. The situation is favorable for the INDIA alliance to win the election in the country. We will win 46 seats out of 48 in Mumbai."

He further said, "The Congress Party has given 5 justice and 25 guarantees: 30 lakh government jobs, Rs 1 lakh annual aid to poor women, health insurance, removal of GST on agricultural production goods, loan waivers for farmers, rectification and simplicity in GST, and 10 kg of free groceries to the poor."

Modi had alleged that the INDIA alliance will run bulldozers over the Ram temple if it comes into power. On this, Kharge said, "This statement of Modi is misleading. Bulldozer culture is of the BJP, not Congress, and Congress will not run bulldozers on anyone."

Sharad Pawar said, "Dr. Manmohan Singh had brought the policy of distributing 10 kg of food grains and brought the food security law in the country. Hence, BJP's claim that Congress has stolen this point from Modi's policy is wrong." Moreover, Pawar clarified that Savarkar is not an election issue, so why would Rahul Gandhi speak on it? Modi is unnecessarily instigating the issue."

Uddhav Thackeray on this occasion said, "BJP president J.P. Nadda had once said there will be one party that will exist in the future, that is BJP. Now, he is saying BJP is capable of contesting elections and has no need for RSS support. Now, BJP is vanishing those who gave them political birth."

Uddhav teased RSS and said that the 100th year is dangerous for RSS. In the future, BJP could term RSS as Nakli (Fake) RSS and could put a ban on RSS. BJP is making allegations against leaders and including them in the party. He further said that BJP is alleging Pakistan support for Congress, but I would say Modi is missing the cake given by Nawaz Sharif. BJP insulted Maharashtra for ten years, looted Maharashtra, but I will stop this loot and bring back the wealth of Maharashtra, promised Uddhav.