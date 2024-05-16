Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Promises To Provide 10 Kg Of Free Ration Per Month To Poor If INDIA Bloc Is Elected

Mallikarjun Kharge | File

Lucknow: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted on Wednesday that the opposition INDIA bloc is sitting pretty after four phases of polling and that the people are ready to bid farewell to Narendra Modi. From this position of strength, he promised that they will provide 10 kg of free ration per month to the poor if the INDIA bloc forms the government.

On Giving 10 kg Of Free Ration

The Modi government provides a 5 kg ration free to the poor. Speaking at a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Kharge underscored the party's commitment to social welfare and specifically mentioned that the Congress had even enacted legislation to ensure food for the impoverished.

"We stand firm on our promises to you. While discussions have often veered around 5 kg of ration which the BJP has promised, this was made possible by the Food Security Act that we have championed. I assure you that if the I.N.D.I.A alliance comes to power, we will enhance the ration allotment to 10 kg. Our track record in Karnataka and Telangana attests to our commitment, and we will replicate it nationwide upon assuming office," affirmed Kharge.

Akhilesh Yadav, speaking at the rally, echoed Kharge's optimism, predicting a sweeping victory for the alliance in Uttar Pradesh. "We will win 79 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh," Yadav proclaimed.

#WATCH | On PM Modi's remark on reservation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says "...We have been fighting for reservation and to save the Constitution. You are talking about finishing the Constitution. You have no right to talk about reservation." pic.twitter.com/NxD0imj1Ve — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2024

Mallikarjun Kharge On Safeguarding The Constitution

Kharge further emphasized that the current election is crucial for safeguarding the Constitution. He questioned Prime Minister Modi's inaction against individuals advocating constitutional changes.

"Four rounds of polling have been completed. The INDIA bloc is in a very strong position. I can say with full confidence that the people are prepared to bid farewell to Narendra Modi. The INDIA bloc is going to form the new government on June 4," Kharge stated.

Mallikarjun Kharge On The Statements Giving By BJP & RSS Leaders Regarding Changing The Constitution

He expressed concerns over the BJP's intentions regarding the Constitution, citing statements from RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat and BJP figures in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh suggesting a desire for constitutional amendments.

"These people are trying to change the Constitution. RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat said it first. It was said in Karnataka that a two-thirds majority is needed to change the Constitution. In Uttar Pradesh, so many from the BJP have talked of changing the Constitution," Kharge noted.

Kharge Criticises PM Modi

He criticized PM Modi for his silence on the matter, challenging his leadership and resolve. "I am surprised that Modi remains quiet on this. You talk of strength and a 56-inch chest, why don't you scare them, expel them from the party? One should not say such things against the Constitution," Kharge added