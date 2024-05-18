'Those Who Won't Fall In Line Will Be...': Mallikaarjun Kharge's Ultimatum To Adhir Rajan Choudhury Over Remarks On Mamata Banerjee

PM

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge gave an ultimatum to party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday.

Kharge said Adhir doesn't have the authority to decide anything.

When a reporter asked the Congress chief about Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's recent statement in which he said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could join hands with the BJP, Kharge responded, “(West Bengal CM) Mamata Banerjee has said that she will support the INDIA alliance (government) from outside. As far as Congress leader Adhir Ranjan’s remark is concerned, he is no one to decide anything. The top leaders and high command will decide that, and those who won’t follow the same will be out of the party.”

VIDEO | Here’s what Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) said responding to a media query.



“(West Bengal CM) Mamata Banerjee has said that she will support the INDIA alliance (government) from outside. As far as Congress leader Adhir Ranjan’s remark is… pic.twitter.com/JjDTMbNMsB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 18, 2024

Kharge's statement has been seen as a hint for Adhir Ranjan to refrain from unnecessary criticism of Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress party.

Notably, Mamata recently announced that she will provide outside support if the INDIA bloc comes to power.

Reacting to Mamata's remarks, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday that he doesn't trust Mamata. "She left the alliance. She can also join hands with BJP," he added.

High command culture has decimated the Congress: BJP

Kharge's statement gave a chance to BJP to hit out at Congress party. The official handle of West Bengal BJP reacted to Kharge's remarks saying, "It's high time the West Bengal Pradesh Congress spokespersons stop their pathetic shadowboxing against TMC and start addressing TMC's endless scams—from recruitment fraud to cattle smuggling—on Bengali TV shows. If not, they face the same fate as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, ousted and humiliated."

It's high time the West Bengal Pradesh Congress spokespersons stop their pathetic shadowboxing against TMC and start addressing TMC's endless scams—from recruitment fraud to cattle smuggling—on Bengali TV shows. If not, they face the same fate as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury… pic.twitter.com/8MXoZfnqgt — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) May 18, 2024

"Congress, stop blaming EVMs and face the truth: your high command culture has decimated your party into this pitiable state," it added.